Dia Mirza mourns the death of her niece

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza mourned the death of her niece Tanya Kakde who recently died in a car crash.

Mirza took to Instagram and captioned the post, "My niece. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling... you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti."

By profession, Tanya was a make-up artist creating one of Dia's red-carpet looks. Tanya died in a car accident on NH 44. According to media outlets, Kakde was traveling with two of her friends from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to the city.

Many of the industry's personalities with the likes of Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne Khan's sister, Actor Gaurav Kapur, Gul Panag, Bhavana Panday, Gauahar Khan, and Rahul Dev expressed grief and deep condolences.

Tanya Kakde, 21, was Congress leader Feroz Khan's daughter, According to The Times of India.

"The sunroof of the car was open. When the vehicle overturned, Tanya suffered a severe head injury. She also sustained a severe injury to her right hand. Tanya was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, but she has been declared brought dead by doctors," RGI airport inspector R Srivinas told Times of India.