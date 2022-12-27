Search

Watch – Sajjad Ali reminisces 'Ab Ke Hum Bichare' after listening to a new film song

03:20 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Source: Sajjad Ali (Instagram)

Pakistan’s most promising veteran singer Sajjad Ali has won hearts as he reminisces his old song 'Ab Ke Hum Bichare' after listening to a new film song that has been released recently on YouTube.

He remembers his 26-year-old song 'Ab Ke Hum Bichare' after hearing a song recently released for a new film.  

Taking it to his Instagram account, he shared a video of himself singing the evergreen song that he released in 1996. 'After listening to a new movie’s song, It reminded me of my song I released 26 years ago, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Enjoy!!', he captioned.

The song was part of the Sajjad’s album Moody that he released back in 1996. The album consisted of 10 melodious songs that were extremely hit among the people in the 90s. The main genre of this album was mainly pop and ghazal.

Ali is one of the most prominent Pakistani singers who not only has a local fan base but also has a huge lot of fans internationally. Some of his latest hit songs are Raavi, Din Pareshan Hai, Lagaya Dil, Tum Naraz Ho, Har Zulm and many more. 

