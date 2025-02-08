Mahira Khan stuns fans with bold Saree looks

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has a deep love for ethnic wear, and it is evidence from her photos shared on Instagram.

From impressive salwar kameez sets to elegant sarees, her style will definitely serve as a major upgrade for your ethnic wardrobe.

Lately, the Lollywood diva left the fans spellbound with her latest looks as she put on saree, combining glam and elegance.

The Sadqay Tumharay starlet opted for combination of yellow and red as she poses for the gorgeous photos at a beach.

She is looking absolutely gorgeous in a half-draped saree in an attractive combination of colours. She kept all accessories minimal, letting the saree to talk.

Mahira Khan is a leading star in Pakistan, widely recognised after her drama Humsafar became a massive success in 2011.

Since then, she has consistently delivered hit films and dramas while also representing Pakistan on the international stage. Known for her openness, Mahira proudly shares her age, something many actresses avoid.