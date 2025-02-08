Job quota for heirs of deceased govt employees revoked

ISLAMABAD – Family members of the government employees who die during the service will no longer be offered an employment under the job quota scheme for heirs of deceased employees.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification in light of the October 2024 ruling of the Supreme Court, declaring it illegal and unconstitutional.

All ministries and division has been directed to implement the new decision regarding the job quota scheme.

The notification, however, explained that all other benefits and facilities available to civil servants, who die during the service, under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package will continue.

The Establishment Division further clarified that this decision will not apply to the family members of law enforcement agency officials who are martyred in terrorist incidents.

Furthermore, the decision will not applicable to appointments made before the top court’s ruling.

Previously, the government provided a job to the widow, daughter or son of the deceased employee to compensate them.

However, the job quota scheme was declared illegal by Supreme Court last year when it issued ruling on a petition filed filed by the General Post Office, Islamabad, against the April 13, 2021 ruling of Peshawar High Court (PHC) in favour of respondent Mohammad Jalal.