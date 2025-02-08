Ex-policeman’s 12-year-old son gang-raped in Lahore

LAHORE – A 12-year-old boy was gang-raped by two persons, who also made an obscene video, in Barki area of Lahore, it emerged on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as a son of a retired head constable of Punjab police, who resides along with his family near Barki Road.

Police have registered a case against suspects identified as Sohail alias Pannu and Nafees on a complaint filed by the retired official named Wilayat.

As per the FIR, the victim was lured by the suspects, who later took him to a flat where they forcibly raped him and also recorded a video.

The victim boy shared his ordeal with his father, who later approached the police to take an action against the suspects.

Last month, a disturbing incident of sexual assault has been reported from Lahore, where a Class 9 student was subjected to sexual assault by principal of private academy.

The serious allegation was made by the victim’s mother who accused man identified as Iftikhar for sexually assaulting the ninth-grader. The principal invited girl to attend extra classes on Sunday, and he later asked other students to leave and took the victim into a laboratory where he resorted to sexual violence.

Meanwhile, the mother of victim expressed concerns over the police’s inaction, saying despite the incident taking place two days ago, there has been little response from local police. She called for justice and greater support from the authorities.