Meher Bano Qureshi arrested along with other PTI workers amid Feb 8 protests

MULTAN – Mehrbano Qureshi, daughter of former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Zahid Bahar Hashmi, and Daleer Mahar has been arrested for violating Section 144 near Pul Chatta on Saturday.

Local media said three leaders and several workers were detained for leading protests despite imposition of Section 144 in the region. PTI workers and leaders were taken by local police, and further proceedings are underway.

The move follows stern enforcement of Section 144, which restrict public gatherings in Punjab. Authorities have yet to comment on further actions against the party members involved.

More to follow…