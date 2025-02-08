Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Bannu cops martyred in gunfight with militants at Fateh Khel Checkpoint

Policeman Martyred In Roadside Blast Targeting Diplomatic Convoy In Swat

PESHAWAR – Another tragic incident has been reported from northwestern Pakistan, where two police officers were martyred, and another was injured in an ambush by armed assailants on Fateh Khel police checkpoint.

The attackers opened fire using assault rifles, prompting a swift and decisive response from the police, which forced assailants to escape. The fallen officers have been identified as Constables Rahimullah and Ziaullah. Reports suggest that the police’s retaliatory fire resulted in injuries to several attackers.

After the attack, law enforcement agencies launched a search operation to locate and arrest the fleeing assailants.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack, offering his condolences and paying tribute to the martyrs. He emphasized the essential role of the police in the ongoing fight against terrorism and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of law enforcement personnel.

A recent report reveals that over sixteen hundred people, mostly security personnel, lost their lives in Pakistan in 2024 amid escalating terror attacks. The violence, mainly in KP and Balochistan, saw attacks by Khawarij Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which are believed to operate from Afghan sanctuaries.

Pakistani military, law enforcement, faced highest number of attacks and fatalities in a decade, with 685 security personnel killed.

Militants attack on Police Checkpost in Karak leaves three policemen; several injured

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

