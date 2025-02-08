Uae Court Sentences Pakistani Driver To One Year In Prison For Sexually Assaulting Passenger

ABU DHABI – A disturbing incident of sexual assault led to the arrest of a Pakistani driver who has been convicted and slapped with a one-year sentence.

Reports in local media said a driver working for a luxury transport company has been sentenced to a year in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a female passenger. The incident dates back to April 2024 when a Polish national hailed a ride from a hotel in the Business Bay area.

The culprit deviated from the route, taking a woman to a secluded area which was dark, where the assault took place. The victim – who was drunk at the time, said the driver stopped the vehicle then led her to an unknown location where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim recalled only faded memories of the event but managed to walk to a nearby building afterward, where she called another taxi and returned home. The following morning, remembering details of the incident, she contacted the police to report the assault. She was then referred for a forensic medical examination, which corroborated her account.

During probe, the driver claimed that the woman could not remember her address and had no money. Despite his defense, forensic evidence supported the victim’s story. In court, the driver denied the charges and argued that misinterpretations arose during police questioning due to the absence of a translator.

Later, the court found him guilty of sexual assault, sentencing him to one year in prison, followed by deportation from UAE. The grim case shows ongoing concerns about passenger safety in ride-sharing services and the importance of swift legal action in addressing such offenses.