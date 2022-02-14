UN staff abducted by ‘al-Qaeda' militants in southern Yemen
UN officials are in close contact with local authorities as negotiations underway
SANA'A – Suspected militants of multinational terrorists’ network have abducted five UN workers in southern Yemen on Saturday.
The missing persons include four Yemeni nationals and a foreigner, a spokesperson for the top UN official in the Arabian country revealed as UN officials are in close contact with the authorities for safe release of all abductees.
Yemeni officials also confirmed that the workers with the UN Department of Security and Safety were abducted by militants, adding that it was working to secure their release.
Local leaders are also taking part in negotiations as militants demanded a ransom and the release of some detainees.
Yemen, one of the poorest countries, has been devastated by a civil war as Houthi rebels took control of the capital while much of the country’s north, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee to the south.
Among multiple militias, Al Qaeda and IS carried out several attacks. The situation which last years saw protests over deteriorating economic conditions.
