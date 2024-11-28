Butcher kills wife, dismembers body into 50 pieces

In a gruesome incident, a 25-year-old butcher, Naresh Bhangra, murdered his live-in partner, 24-year-old Gangi Kumari, and dismembered her body into 50 pieces following a heated argument over his secret marriage to another woman.

According to Indian media, both Naresh and Gangi hailed from Joradag village but had been living together in Tamil Nadu for work. Police reports revealed that the two were in a relationship for some time. However, Naresh secretly returned to his village to marry another woman before resuming his life with Gangi in Tamil Nadu.

The dispute escalated when Gangi, frustrated by Naresh’s actions, expressed her desire to return to their village. She demanded repayment of money she had lent him, which Naresh refused. Unwilling to take her home or settle the debt, Naresh devised a sinister plan.

Police stated that Naresh lured Gangi to a nearby forest, strangled her with a scarf, and gruesomely dismembered her body into 50 pieces. He then scattered the remains in the forest to conceal the crime.

The murder came to light when a stray dog was spotted with human remains, prompting an investigation. Police discovered a bag containing Gangi’s documents, photo, and personal belongings near the crime scene.

Further investigation led authorities to apprehend Naresh in Jharkhand’s Khunti district. During interrogation, he confessed to the horrific crime.

This incident has sent shockwaves across the region, highlighting yet another case of violent crimes stemming from personal disputes. Police continue their investigation to ensure justice is served.