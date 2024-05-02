5.2 magnitude earthquake hits parts of KP

PESHAWAR – A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, according to National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

It said the quake occurred at 3:49 pm local time at the depth of 212 kilometer in Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border region.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Malakand, Swabi and other cities of the province. However, there are no reports of damages in the earthquake.

On November 13, a strong earthquake rattled Islamabad and several other parts of Pakistan. The earthquake was recorded at magnitude of 5.3 on richter scale, and the epicentr was at depth of 220 kilometers in the Hindukush region.

Besides federal capital, several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Shangla, Malakand, Buner were also jolted in the seismic activity.