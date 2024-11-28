Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Are cousin marriages in Pakistan a cultural tradition or a silent health crisis?

Cousin marriages have long been a cornerstone of Pakistani culture, celebrated for preserving family ties and ensuring economic security. However, beneath this tradition lies a troubling reality: the alarming rise of genetic disorders directly linked to these unions. With 65% of all marriages in Pakistan occurring between cousins—and some communities reporting rates as high as 85%—the nation faces a silent but escalating health crisis.

The Cultural Comfort Zone

For generations, cousin marriages have been seen as a way to strengthen familial bonds and maintain wealth within families. Social acceptance and economic considerations often leave individuals with little room to challenge this practice. Yet, what many fail to recognize is that such unions come with significant genetic risks.

Experts at Dow University of Health Sciences, speaking at the Swiss-Pakistan Workshop on “Genomic Disorders and Recessive Disorders,” have highlighted the dire consequences of this practice. Repeated genetic overlap in families can lead to recessive disorders such as thalassemia, microcephaly, and other hereditary conditions. These disorders are no longer rare occurrences but increasingly common in regions where cousin marriages are prevalent.

Professor Saeed Qureshi, Vice Chancellor of Dow University, has pointed out that cultural and economic factors are driving this trend, but at what cost? Children born into such unions face significantly higher risks of debilitating genetic conditions.

The impact of these disorders goes beyond statistics. Families are burdened with emotional trauma, financial strain, and societal stigma. Children with genetic illnesses often require lifelong care, limiting their potential and quality of life. Communities pay the price as healthcare systems strain under the weight of preventable genetic conditions.

Challenging Tradition

The question arises: how can Pakistan balance its cultural values with the need to safeguard public health? Breaking this cycle requires a multifaceted approach. Public awareness campaigns can shed light on the genetic risks of cousin marriages, while genetic counseling and premarital screening can empower families to make informed decisions.

In cases like thalassemia, where the risks are well-documented, mandatory genetic testing before marriage could be a game-changer. Policies like these, although potentially controversial, could significantly reduce the burden of genetic disorders.

The Path Forward

As Pakistan grapples with this dilemma, it must decide whether to continue down a path fraught with preventable health crises or take bold steps to ensure a healthier future. Are we ready to challenge traditions that come at such a high human cost?

The time to act is now. Cultural evolution does not mean abandoning values—it means adapting them to protect the well-being of future generations. The choice is not between culture and health; it is about finding a way for them to coexist. If we fail to address this issue, we risk leaving an enduring legacy of suffering for generations to come.

Picture of Rimsha Amir
Rimsha Amir
The author is a staff member.

