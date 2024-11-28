Hajj 2025: Banks to remain open on Saturday, Sunday to receive applications

KARACHI – The designated banks will keep their branches open on Saturday and Sunday (November 30 and December 1) to receive applications along with dues for Hajj 2025.

The State Bank of Pakistan has taken the decision on the request of Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony.

“It has directed 15 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2024 and Sunday, December 1, 2024 throughout the country,” read SBP press release.

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy, the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony has designated 15 banks (viz. National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami) to collect Hajj applications along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2025 w.e.f. November 18, 2024 till December 3, 2024 throughout the country.

The banks will receive the applications till December 3.

Earlier, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain rolled out the official Hajj policy 2025.

He said that 179,210 pilgrims from Pakistan will perform Hajj in 2025, adding that Hajj quota has been split with a ratio of 50:50 between the government and private Hajj schemes.

The minister said 89,605 seats have been reserved each for the government and the private Hajj schemes.