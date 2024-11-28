Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Journalist Matiullah Jan sent on two-day physical remand

Journalist Matiullah Jan Sent On Two Day Physical Remand

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad, presided over by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, has approved a two-day physical remand for journalist Matiullah Jan. He was presented in court following his detention by Islamabad police.

During the hearing, prosecutor Raja Naveed requested a 30-day remand, claiming the need to recover alleged contraband substances. The prosecutor’s statement, particularly about tracing the source of the alleged narcotics, elicited laughter in the courtroom.

Matiullah Jan was reportedly taken into custody from the premises of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and held in undisclosed detention for several hours before being formally shown in custody at Margalla Police Station.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) condemned the arrest, describing it as a violation of press freedom and human rights. PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari demanded Jan’s immediate release and called on the Prime Minister and Interior Minister to intervene. The union warned of nationwide protests if their demands are not met.

Jan’s detention has drawn criticism from media organizations and human rights advocates, raising concerns about the state of press freedom in Pakistan. This incident highlights the increasing challenges faced by journalists in the country, as calls for accountability and justice grow louder.

