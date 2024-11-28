Man behind fake video of Azma Bukhari arrested at Sialkot airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended Ali Hassan Toor, the suspect accused of creating and disseminating a fake video of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari. Toor was detained at Sialkot International Airport upon his return from Saudi Arabia.

According to FIA officials, the arrest was carried out by the Cyber Crime Circle, Lahore, early this morning. The operation followed directives issued by Justice Neelam of the Lahore High Court, who had ordered strict action against those responsible for the malicious video. Special teams were formed to track down the suspect, leading to Toor’s arrest today.

The FIA has confirmed that the suspect is now in custody, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

The video in question had sparked significant controversy, with many calling for stricter action against cybercrimes and those targeting public figures with disinformation. This arrest marks a step forward in addressing such offenses and ensuring accountability in the digital age.