Rs. 330 million spent on security measures for PTI protests in Islamabad

Islamabad police incurred expenses exceeding Rs. 330 million in efforts to control the recent three-day protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sources revealed.

To secure the federal capital, authorities sealed off 24 strategic locations using more than 800 containers. The cost of container deployment alone amounted to Rs. 72.8 million, and these containers have now remained in place for seven days, adding to the mounting expenses.

Police reported using 35,000 tear gas shells over the protest period, with expenditures reaching Rs. 150 million for the shells alone. Additionally, costs for rubber bullets and the procurement of 2,500 firearms totaled Rs. 110 million.

The total cost of managing the protest excludes expenses borne by authorities in Rawalpindi, which also witnessed heightened security measures during the demonstrations.

The significant expenditure has raised concerns about the financial burden of managing political unrest and its long-term implications for public resources.