Asad Qaiser denies being nominated as PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser denied being nominated as party chairman by PTI founder Imran Khan.

He also clarified that no decision was made on secretary general seat. He said that decision would be made after consulting the party founder in Adiala Jail.

Earlier, reports emerged that PTI founder Imran Khan removed party chairman Gohar Khan and secretary general Salman Akram Raja from their posts following a mess during PTI protest in Islamabad.

Salman Akram Raja resigned from his position as the party’s secretary general.

Raja submitted his resignation to the party leadership. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar confirmed Salman Akram Raja’s resignation.

PTI founder Imran Khan had appointed senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja as the party’s secretary general in September.

Raja faced severe criticism for not playing an active role in PTI’s recent protests.