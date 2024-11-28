Hamid Raza steps down from PTI key committees

ISLAMABAD – Hamid Raza, Chairman of Pakistan Sunni Ittehad Council (PSIC), has resigned from two key committees of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to media reports, Hamid Raza has stepped down from PTI’s Core Committee and Political Committee.

Raza has informed the party leadership about his resignation.

Earlier, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja had also stepped down, citing persistent criticism following the protest in Islamabad.

Raja submitted his resignation to the party leadership. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar confirmed Salman Akram Raja’s resignation.

PTI founder Imran Khan had appointed senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja as the party’s secretary general in September.

Raja faced severe criticism for not playing an active role in PTI’s recent protests.