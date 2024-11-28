Salman Akram Raja resigns as PTI secretary general

ISLAMABAD – Senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja has resigned as secretary general of the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday.

Raja has sent his resignation to the party leadership citing personal reason. However, the development comes a couple of days after the PTI’s protest in Islamabad.

On the other hand, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has confirmed receiving the resignation from the party position.

Reports said the party was making efforts to convince the senior lawyer to withdraw his resignation. The final decision regarding approval of the resignation will be made by PTI founder Imran Khan.

In September this year, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja was appointed as the new secretary general of the part. He had replaced Omar Ayub after the party’s founder accepted the latter’s resignation.

