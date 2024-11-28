Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

FAST Cables, UMT Collaborate To Host ‘FAST Forward Sustainable Development’ Forum on Water and Energy in Lahore

Fast Cables Umt Collaborate To Host Fast Forward Sustainable Development Forum On Water And Energy In Lahore

LAHORE – FAST Cables organised the “FAST Forward Sustainable Development” forum on Thursday at the University of Management and Technology (UMT), Lahore.

The event provided a collaborative platform to discuss the critical nexus of water and energy, bringing together renowned experts from NGOs, government, academia, and industry to tackle Pakistan’s pressing environmental challenges.

The forum featured thought-provoking discussions on water conservation, renewable energy adoption, and strategies to promote Pakistan’s sustainable development. Key topics included resource conservation, water efficiency, and transitioning towards sustainable energy solutions.

The forum commenced with an inspiring welcome address by UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad, who highlighted academia’s pivotal role in fostering sustainability. Kamal Amjad Mian, CEO of FAST Cables, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainable innovation and renewable energy solutions.

Prominent speakers shared their insights and actionable strategies:

Dr. Naveed Arshad, Director at LUMS Energy Institute, explored energy innovations and sustainable solutions, Dr Imran Azam, Manager of Water Stewardship at WWF, specializes in climate change and water management. He earned his PhD in Hydraulic Engineering, Dr. Fazilda Nabeel, an expert in climate and water governance, presented actionable strategies to ensure water and energy security and Mr. Rizwan Ali, Assistant Chief for Environment & Climate Change at Punjab’s Planning & Development Board has extensive public policy experience.

Kamal Amjad Mian, CEO of FAST Cables, reiterated the company’s dedication to addressing climate challenges:

“As Pakistan’s largest cable manufacturer, we embrace our responsibility to combat the climate crisis. Pakistan, ranked among the top five most climate-vulnerable nations, requires urgent and collective action. Our ‘FAST Forward Sustainable Development’ platform seeks to bridge gaps between industry, academia, and society to create solutions for a sustainable future. This forum marks the beginning of a broader initiative, with upcoming events planned in Karachi and Islamabad.”

A highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the FAST Excellence Award and FAST Sustainability Award, aimed at recognizing and rewarding impactful initiatives that contribute to sustainability across industries.

The forum concluded with an interactive Q&A session where enthusiastic students engaged with the panelists, followed by closing remarks from Ibrahim Hasan Murad. He reiterated the urgency of collective action to address Pakistan’s water and energy challenges.

FAST Cables’ “FAST Forward Sustainable Development” forum marked a significant milestone in fostering partnerships and generating actionable ideas to combat Pakistan’s climate crisis.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates – 28 Nov 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 279.1
Euro EUR 289.1 291.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.8 350.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.05 739.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.83 1.89
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 892.75 902.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.55 62.15
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.03 162.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.77 25.07
Omani Riyal OMR 715.5 724
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.91 8.06
Let me know

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search