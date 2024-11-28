NAB team arrives in KP CM House to arrest Bushra Bibi in £190m case

PESHAWAR – A team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrived at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s House to arrest Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, in 190 million pound case.

According to reports, the NAB team reached the official residence of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in two vehicles.

The decision to arrest Bushra Bibi will be made after consultations within the team. The NAB team will also complete the procedure of registering entries and exits at the Chief Minister’s House.

The decision to arrest Bushra Bibi has reportedly been made following the issuance of an arrest warrant in the £190 million case.