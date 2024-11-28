Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to ban PTI

QUETTA – The Balochistan Assembly has passed a resolution to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) despite strong opposition.

According to reports, the resolution to impose the ban was presented by PML-N Parliamentary Leader Mir Saleem Khosa in the Assembly.

The opposition strongly opposed the resolution by the ruling coalition and staged a walkout in protest.

Opposition member Nawab Aslam Raisani stated that no political party has the right to call for banning another, adding, “I oppose this resolution. Everyone should be given a level playing field, and all issues should be resolved through dialogue.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) member Yunus Zehri condemned the events of May 9 and the actions of former KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, but clarified, “We will not support the ban on PTI.”

Opposition member Dr Malik Baloch said, “We have struggled politically alongside these parties. Lessons should have been learned from past bans on Jamaat-e-Islami and Awami National Party (ANP).”

He added, “It’s surprising that PDM parties are now advocating bans. Those who opposed Nawaz Sharif in the past are now part of PML-N.”

In support of the resolution, Bakht Muhammad Kakar argued that PTI introduced abusive language in politics and crossed red lines by targeting state institutions.

“A resolution against those who cross the state’s red lines is necessary,” he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami member Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman opposed the resolution, stating, “If no ban was imposed on MQM, there shouldn’t be one on PTI either. Punishing the party for the actions of its workers is unjust.”

Opposition members protested by walking out of the Assembly in opposition to the resolution.

The Speaker adjourned the session for indefinite time.