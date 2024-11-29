Gold Prices in Pakistan – Today Gold Rate on 29 November 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan stand at Rs275,200 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs235,940 on November 29 2024, Friday.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Gold Type
|New Price
|per Tola
|Rs275,200
|per 10 Grams
|Rs235,940
Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs275,200
|Rs235,940
|Islamabad
|Rs275,200
|Rs235,940
|Lahore
|Rs275,200
|Rs235,940
|Multan
|Rs275,200
|Rs235,940
|Peshawar
|Rs275,200
|Rs235,940
