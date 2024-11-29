Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold Prices in Pakistan – Today Gold Rate on 29 November 2024

Gold Hits Rs 282700 Per Tola As Prices Surge Again

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan stand at Rs275,200 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs235,940 on November 29 2024, Friday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 255,508 per tola, 21 Karat at 244,062, and 18 Karat at 209,025.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price
per Tola Rs275,200
per 10 Grams Rs235,940

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs275,200 Rs235,940
Islamabad Rs275,200 Rs235,940
Lahore Rs275,200 Rs235,940
Multan Rs275,200 Rs235,940
Peshawar Rs275,200 Rs235,940

Historic Day for Pakistan Stock Exchange as Market crosses 100,000 milestone

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates – 29 Nov 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

