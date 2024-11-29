Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Open Market Currency Rates – 29 Nov 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham

Pakistani rupee rate against the US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham saw minor changes on November 29, 2024, Friday in the open market.

1 USD is 277.5 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 291.3 PKR, 1 British Pound is 349.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.35 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 09:00 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate Today In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.5 for buying and 279.2 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 278.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
Gold Rates

Forex

