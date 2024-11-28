Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PM Shehbaz directs to establish anti-riots force to deal with rioters

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to establish an Anti-Riots Force in Islamabad and across the country to deal with rioters.

Chairing a review meeting on the law-and-order situation in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the force should be equipped with professional training and necessary tools of international level.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the recent attacks on public property, police and Rangers personnel by protesters during protests.

The prime minister said those involved in historical corruption and conspiracies to bankrupt the country to save their government have been caught by the law.

He said instead of taking the legal route, attempts were repeatedly made to spread chaos across the country by marching on Islamabad.

Shehbaz Sharif said security forces personnel were injured and martyred during the march of the anarchists. He said these so-called revolutionaries are making sinister attempts to destroy and spread chaos in the country.

He said immediate legal action should be taken against the miscreants marching on Islamabad.

The prime minister instructed to improve the prosecution system. He mentioned that the stock exchange crossed 100,000 points as soon as the chaotic group dispersed.

He said these sinister attempts to spread chaos have caused the country billions of rupees in losses.

Shehbaz Sharif said this gang of anarchists and its leaders are responsible for the economic damage to the country. He said miscreants should be immediately identified and given exemplary punishment.

The prime minister said he and the entire nation pay tribute to the security personnel who were martyred while performing their duties during the march.

He directed to devising a comprehensive strategy to prevent any march on Islamabad or any other city for personal gains.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government showed tolerance in preventing armed individuals from spreading chaos under the guise of a so-called peaceful sit-in.

He instructed to make comprehensive plan to deal with any such situation in the future.

The prime minister said those who incited public anger, unrest, and chaos during the recent events should be brought to the justice.

Shehbaz Sharif said legal action should be taken against those who damaged public and private property, as well as identified armed individuals.

