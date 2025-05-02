India urges IMF to reassess Pakistan’s loans amid rising tensions

India has formally requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reassess the loans and financial aid extended to Pakistan. A senior Indian government official told Reuters that the request for a review of Pakistan’s financial assistance was made, though no further details were provided regarding the nature or specifics of the demand.

In response, Pakistan’s Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Shehzad, affirmed that Pakistan’s ongoing IMF program is on track and progressing well. He emphasized that the recent IMF review had been successfully completed and praised the direction of the economic support.

Pakistan secured a $7 billion bailout package from the IMF last year, and in March 2025, it also received a $1.3 billion Climate Resilience Loan. These financial support programs have helped stabilize Pakistan’s $350 billion economy, significantly reducing the risk of a default.

The demand by India for the IMF to reconsider its financial dealings with Pakistan comes amid rising tensions between the two countries, particularly after the Pulwama attack. According to reports, India has identified three individuals allegedly involved in the attack, two of whom it claims are Pakistani nationals. However, Pakistan has rejected the accusations and called for an impartial investigation into the matter.