NEW DELHI – Following the leak of RAW’s secret documents related to the Pahalgam incident, the Director General of India’s Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has been removed from his post.

Lieutenant General D.S. Rana has been forcibly transferred to Andaman and Nicobar Islands (also known as Kala Pani). His transfer is being linked to the leaked RAW documents, which were also obtained by TRF and exposed to the world.

The leaked documents have globally embarrassed RAW and placed the Indian government in the dock over the authenticity of the Pahalgam operation.

The documents revealed the involvement of military and security agencies in high-level fake operations. The leaked file was entrusted to General Rana for personal safekeeping.

According to Indian government investigations, the files were leaked from General Rana’s office to the media, leading to his immediate dismissal from the DIA leadership.

General Rana was transferred to Andaman and Nicobar Islands—a harsh military station known for disease, isolation, and lack of basic facilities. His disgraceful removal and loss of authority are likely to increase mental pressure on Indian leadership and troops.