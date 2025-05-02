Pakistan decides to send notice to India over Indus Waters Treaty suspension

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to formally send a notice to India regarding its unilateral action to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

Reports said urgent legal and constitutional consultations are underway in response to India’s suspension of the treaty, and preliminary groundwork has already been completed.

The ministries of Foreign Affairs, Water Resources, and Law have completed the initial preparations, and a formal diplomatic notice is expected to be sent to India within a few days.

The notice will demand concrete reasons from India for its unilateral suspension of the treaty.

Furthermore, Pakistan is considering registering a strong protest at international forums and will present India’s water aggression effectively before the global community.

The Indus Commission officials said Pakistan held a legal upper hand in the Indus Waters Treaty and is hopeful that India will be forced to reconsider its decision. All actions will be taken with the approval of the government and the cabinet.

Last month, the Indian government announced some aggressive measures, including suspension of the water treaty, following the Pahalgam attack in which 26 tourists were killed by unknown gunmen in occupied Kashmir.

Soon after the incident, the Indian government started blaming Pakistan for the attack. However, Islamabad has been categorically rejecting the allegations and calling for an impartial investigation into the attack.

Taking reciprocal measures, the National Security Committee (NSC) of Pakistan announced several actions such as closure of Wagah border with India and shut airspace for Indian flights.