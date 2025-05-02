Thunderstorms ease heatwave in Punjab; 3 day warning issued

A powerful storm system, including heavy rains and thunder, has broken the intense heatwave in Punjab, including the federal capital Islamabad and Lahore. The latest weather updates from the Meteorological Department have provided a forecast for the coming days.

According to officials, thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and rain are expected to continue across the region today, with the possibility of similar conditions persisting until Sunday, May 4. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also warned of a heightened risk of lightning strikes in the next three days.

The PDMA urged the public to take precautions during the stormy conditions. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid open areas to minimize the risk of being struck by lightning. The Director-General of PDMA particularly emphasized the need to stay in safe shelters and not venture outside during the storm.

Last night, the storm caused significant damage, with two fatalities and 24 people injured. Additionally, nine buildings suffered partial damage due to the fierce winds and rainfall. Authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage.