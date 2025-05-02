Pakistan rejects Indian claims of Wagah Border closure for return of nationals

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has rejected reports from Indian media suggesting that the Wagah border crossing had been closed for the return of Pakistani nationals. These claims came amid rising tensions following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Indian outlets, including the Times of India, reported that Pakistan had refused to open the Wagah gate, allegedly leaving Pakistani citizens stranded in India due to a diplomatic standoff. In response, Pakistan’s Foreign Office stated that these claims were false and emphasized that the Wagah-Attari border remained open for Pakistani nationals and would continue to be so in the future.

“The Wagah border remains open for Pakistani nationals, and we are fully prepared to facilitate their return,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. It also clarified that the final date for crossing was April 30, 2025, but added that Pakistan would continue to assist its citizens in returning home once Indian authorities allowed them to cross.

The confusion surrounding the border closure emerged after the deadly terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, located in Indian-administered Kashmir. The attack left 26 people dead, most of whom were tourists. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region in over 20 years.

In response to the attack, the Indian government took several strict measures, including the cancellation of visas for Pakistani nationals. On April 24, Indian officials suspended all visa services for Pakistanis, citing security concerns. This decision created numerous humanitarian challenges, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

The Pakistani government expressed concern that critically ill patients had been forced to return to Pakistan without completing their medical treatments in India. The Foreign Office also noted reports of families being separated, with some children torn from one of their parents.

Indian officials, speaking to AFP, confirmed that all Pakistani citizens currently in India would need to leave once their visas expired.

Despite the ongoing diplomatic tension, Pakistan reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safe return of its citizens and emphasized that the Wagah border crossing remained fully operational.