Yango Pakistan partners with the Punjab Safe City Authority to elevate ride safety standards for women, children, and families

Yango Pakistan, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), in a bold step toward enhancing passenger safety. The agreement reflects a joint commitment to implement robust security measures that are aimed at safeguarding women, children, and families using the service. This strategic collaboration marks a major milestone in the ride-hailing sector, as both parties work together to make mobility in Pakistan safer, smarter, and more inclusive.

Key initiatives under the partnership include In-App Direct Call to Women’s Safety Helpline (15) that allows female passengers access to the helpline directly through the Yango app for added peace of mind. There’s the Child Safety Helpline that is dedicated to ensuring a safe ride environment for children and families. Lastly, there are the Enhanced Security Measures. The collaboration aims to explore additional technologies and safety protocols, strengthening protection for both passengers and drivers.

The signing ceremony took place at the PSCA Headquarters and was officiated by SSP (R) Capt. Mustansar Feroze, Chief Operating Officer of the PSCA, and Muhammad Jahangir Khan, Head of Public Policy and Government Relations at Yango Pakistan.

“At Yango Pakistan, passenger safety is our highest priority. This partnership is a strong step forward in ensuring secure and reliable mobility for all, particularly women and children.” said Miral Sharif, Country Head, Yango Pakistan. “We are excited to launch these first initiatives in partnership with The Punjab Safe City Authority and look forward to expanding our efforts through continued collaboration and tailored solutions that address local needs.”

“The Punjab Safe City Authority welcomes this collaboration with Yango Pakistan to make urban transportation safer,” said SSP (R) Capt. Mustansar Feroze. “This joint initiative reflects our shared mission to build safer communities by using technology-driven solutions.”

As part of its broader commitment to the Pakistani market, Yango continues to focus on safety, affordability, and reliability. Since its launch, Yango has rapidly grown into the most trusted name in ride-hailing, delivering accessible pricing and building systems that reflect local needs and priorities.

This partnership is just the beginning of a series of developments Yango Pakistan is planning to further elevate the ride-hailing experience across the country.