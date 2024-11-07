US Elections 2024: Harris concedes to Donald Trump, assures peaceful transfer of power

WASHINGTON—Kamala Harris urged supporters to stay positive and mobilized as she lost the 2024 Election to Donald Trump, conceding after a neck-and-neck battle.

Vice President offered gracious concession speech after her loss in presidential race and acknowledged defeat but underscored her commitment to a peaceful transfer of power.

She reiterated to continue fighting for causes she advocated throughout her campaign. Kamala said she congratulated Trump on his victory, vowing to support his team during the transition and ensure a peaceful transfer of power, as is our responsibility in a democracy.

She mentioned accepting the results of elections, saying Democrats loyalty lies with the Constitution, with our values, and with our faith. She encouraged voters to remain hopeful and engaged despite the setback. She also cheered up American youth who rallied behind her campaign, urging them not to give up on their dreams.

Trump defeated Kamala Harris with 277 Electoral College votes to her 224. His victory was fueled by wins in key battleground states and widespread voter frustration with economic issues, inflation, and US foreign policy.

Trump’s victory is expected to strengthen ties with Western allies, with stern stance on Iran and China, while raising concerns over his foreign policy approach.