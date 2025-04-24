India restricts access to Pakistan Govt’s X account after Kashmir Attack

ISLAMABAD – India has blocked official account of Government of Pakistan on social media platform X, intensifying diplomatic fallout in wake of deadly terror attack in Occupied Kashmir.

The move came hours after New Delhi formally downgraded diplomatic ties with Islamabad, amid strained relations between two nuclear-armed neighbors. Pahalgam attack, which targeted security personnel and civilians, has drawn strong condemnation from across the globe, including Pakistan.

According to X’s official Help Center, the platform may restrict access to accounts or content based on legal demands from governments. “With hundreds of millions of posts each day, we aim to respect freedom of expression while adhering to applicable local laws,” the policy states. Restrictions are typically applied only within the country where the legal request originates.

After immature moves from Indian government, Pakistan’s National Security Committee is scheduled to meet today to evaluate the situation and formulate a coordinated policy response. Sources in Islamabad say the meeting will focus on India’s latest measures and consider diplomatic, political, and security options amid rising regional tensions.

The developments come as ties between two sides are already at all time low with frequent cross-border incidents and longstanding disputes over Kashmir continuing to fuel hostilities.