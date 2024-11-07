Rana Sanaullah calls out Donald Trump as Liar, compares him to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD—Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah termed US President-elect Donald Trump a liar and even compared him to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Sharing his views in a prime-time show, the senior PML-N members said both Trump and Imran Khan rely on spreading false information, ridiculing opponents, and undermining institutions to maintain their political power. He pointed to the January 6 Capitol riot as a key example of Trump’s controversial political behavior.

Responding to host on whether Pakistani government might consider releasing Imran Khan at the request of the United States, Sanaullah said he was not sure, stating that he did not foresee such a request. However, he added that if the US were to formally seek Khan’s extradition, he would support the swap with Aafia Siddiqui.

The former interior minister said congratulatory messages extended to Mr Trump by Pakistani leadership is routine diplomatic formalities without any significant political meaning.

His comments come amid growing political uncertainty in the South Asian nation with ongoing legal challenges facing Imran Khan and rising tensions within the country’s political landscape.