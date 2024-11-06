Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Can Donald Trump win help secure ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s release from Jail?

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump is inching closer to his second term as US president, and many Pakistanis are contemplating that the Republican leader’s return to the White House could lead to the release of Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister who remained behind bars since August last year.

The growing hope comes from positive ties between PTI founder and Donald Trump during the latter’s first term, with some supporters believing that diplomatic backing could be instrumental in securing release of Khan, who is likely to remain in jail amid a plethora of cases.

During his presidency, Trump and Imran Khan held several high-profile meetings, including one at the White House, where Trump referred to Khan as a “good friend.”

Experts are looking it otherwise, saying those interactions were primarily focused on Washington’s foreign policy goals, including Khan’s role in facilitating talks with Afghan Taliban over American exit from war torn Afghanistan.

PTI chief has significant following in US and other countries as many of his supporters believe that Trump may use his influence to advocate for Khan’s release.

Amid these hopes of Khan’s fandom, Donald Trump has not shared single word on Khan’s situation during his presidential campaign. Those who covered the US presidential polls, and Trump’s campaign said Imran Khan’s detention is unlikely to be on Trump’s list of priorities.

Trump vows to make America ‘great again’ after making ‘greatest Political Comeback ever’

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

