Massive increase announced in housing, judicial allowances for high court judges

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced whooping increase in salaries and housing allowances for judges of high courts in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has also issued a notification signed by acting president Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, repots said, adding that the house rent allowance has been increased by Rs285,000 to Rs350,000 as previously it stood at Rs65,000 only.

Additionally, the superior judicial allowance has seen increased to Rs1,090,000 from Rs342,431, local media reported.

After the latest revision, the salary of a huge of the high court would go above Rs2 million per month.

The notification also asked the high courts to form a policy regarding vehicle usage, including fuel, maintenance, drivers, and inter-bench travel.

It is recalled that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had previously asked the law ministry to revise housing allowance for judges in order to bring it at par with ongoing rental costs in the capital city.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

