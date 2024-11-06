Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PM Shehbaz congratulates US President-elect Donald Trump

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated US President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for second term.

The premier shared a message on social media platform X, stating that he looks forward to working closely with the incoming Administration to further strengthen and broaden Pakistan-US partnership.

Republican candidate Donald Trump has made history as he emerged victorious in 2024 US presidential election, leading Democratic candidate Kamala Harris with 277 electoral votes to her 224.

He is set to become president for second time, after clinching key battleground states, including Texas, North Carolina, and Georgiay.

Vice President Kamala Harris secured Oregon, but she trails in critical Rust Belt states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, where Trump is gaining strength. His performance among Hispanic voters and economically concerned voters has been a major factor in his success, with Trump winning 45% of the Hispanic vote and dominating among those who felt financially worse off since 2020.

Donald Trump wins 2024 US Presidential Election, outpacing Harris in close contest

 

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

