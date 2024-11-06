Punjabi rap king Bohemia arrives in Pakistan, concert date announced

Renowned Pakistani-American rap artist Bohemia, celebrated as the king of Punjabi rap, has thrilled his Pakistani fans by announcing an upcoming concert in the country. The popular rapper, known for hit tracks like Subha Hone Na De, Same Beef, Kali Hoodie, and 420, has finally set a date to perform live in Pakistan.

Bohemia, whose unique blend of Punjabi rap has earned him a global following, has recently collaborated with Navin Morris on a new track, Rov, which was released worldwide in October. The music video for Rov was filmed in both the United States and Lahore, marking a significant connection with his roots in Pakistan.

The artist has a history of engaging with the Pakistani audience; he was part of Coke Studio Pakistan in 2020, where his track Saari Duniya was released. The song, which narrates the journey and challenges of an artist, received an overwhelming response and resonated deeply with his fans in Pakistan.

On social media, Bohemia shared his excitement, posting on X, formerly Twitter, “Bohemia has arrived in Lahore.” He also shared a story on Instagram, thanking his fans in Australia and announcing Pakistan as his next destination, revealing that the concert is scheduled for November 15.

The announcement has ignited excitement among Bohemia’s fans across Pakistan, who are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see their favorite rap icon perform live.