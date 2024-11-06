Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to travel to Geneva for urgent medical care

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is set to depart for Geneva tonight for urgent medical treatment following a recent deterioration in her health, as confirmed by Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb in a press conference on Wednesday.

Aurangzeb disclosed that Nawaz, who had undergone thyroid surgery last year, has been facing complications related to the procedure. She reported that Maryam Nawaz’s health worsened on Monday night, leading to her hospitalization. “Maryam Nawaz has been tirelessly working for eight months. Her health condition required immediate medical attention,” Aurangzeb stated.

The minister added that Nawaz’s Geneva-based surgeon has advised her to come for treatment without delay. Maryam Nawaz is expected to return to Pakistan by November 12, and despite her health setbacks, she will continue overseeing Punjab’s governance remotely during her stay in Switzerland.

Aurangzeb assured the public of Nawaz’s commitment, stating, “Even while in Geneva, she will hold meetings and stay updated on key issues. Late into the night, she has been receiving updates from the Deputy Commissioner and Inspector General about the situation in Punjab.”

Maryam Nawaz’s absence, though brief, underscores the dedication she maintains towards her role despite health challenges, as she ensures her responsibilities are managed while prioritizing her recovery.