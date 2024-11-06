Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to travel to Geneva for urgent medical care

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is set to depart for Geneva tonight for urgent medical treatment following a recent deterioration in her health, as confirmed by Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb in a press conference on Wednesday.

Aurangzeb disclosed that Nawaz, who had undergone thyroid surgery last year, has been facing complications related to the procedure. She reported that Maryam Nawaz’s health worsened on Monday night, leading to her hospitalization. “Maryam Nawaz has been tirelessly working for eight months. Her health condition required immediate medical attention,” Aurangzeb stated.

The minister added that Nawaz’s Geneva-based surgeon has advised her to come for treatment without delay. Maryam Nawaz is expected to return to Pakistan by November 12, and despite her health setbacks, she will continue overseeing Punjab’s governance remotely during her stay in Switzerland.

Aurangzeb assured the public of Nawaz’s commitment, stating, “Even while in Geneva, she will hold meetings and stay updated on key issues. Late into the night, she has been receiving updates from the Deputy Commissioner and Inspector General about the situation in Punjab.”

Maryam Nawaz’s absence, though brief, underscores the dedication she maintains towards her role despite health challenges, as she ensures her responsibilities are managed while prioritizing her recovery.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 6 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 279
Euro EUR 300.00 302.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.45 360.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76.00
Australian Dollar AUD 182.95 185.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.07 202.47
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.82 40.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.35 35.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.37 906.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.34 63.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.23 167.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.98 25.28
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.56 76.26
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.37 209.37
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 320.05 322.85
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search