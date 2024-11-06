Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

KPK to convert all public sector buildings to solar power

Kpk To Convert All Public Sector Buildings To Solar Power

In a landmark move towards sustainable energy, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a comprehensive solarisation project to power public sector buildings, aiming to reduce energy costs and ensure uninterrupted power supply. This ambitious initiative targets essential infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, police stations, prisons, and other government offices across the province.

The solarisation plan also encompasses tube wells, street lights, and places of worship, further highlighting KP’s commitment to renewable energy. With approximately 13,000 units slated for solar conversion, the project is projected to generate around 73 MW of power, translating into 92 million units of solar electricity annually. This output is expected to save the province an estimated Rs 2 billion each year in electricity costs.

Backed by a substantial budget of Rs 10 billion, the project reflects the government’s dedication to climate action and sustainable development. Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, who recently chaired a progress meeting with committee members and Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam, stressed the urgency of the initiative, directing officials to complete necessary preparations within a week.

A distinctive feature of the project is the solarisation of 7,000 mosques and 3,000 seminaries, underscoring the provincial government’s efforts to integrate sustainable energy solutions across various sectors. By shifting public buildings and facilities to solar power, KP is taking a major step forward in environmental conservation and energy resilience.

The project aligns with the province’s broader climate change mitigation strategy, serving as a model for other regions aiming to transition towards clean energy. As this transformative project unfolds, it is expected to leave a lasting positive impact on both KP’s environment and its energy infrastructure.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 6 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 279
Euro EUR 300.00 302.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.45 360.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76.00
Australian Dollar AUD 182.95 185.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.07 202.47
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.82 40.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.35 35.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.37 906.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.34 63.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.23 167.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.98 25.28
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.56 76.26
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.37 209.37
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 320.05 322.85
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search