Kpk To Convert All Public Sector Buildings To Solar Power

In a landmark move towards sustainable energy, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a comprehensive solarisation project to power public sector buildings, aiming to reduce energy costs and ensure uninterrupted power supply. This ambitious initiative targets essential infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, police stations, prisons, and other government offices across the province.

The solarisation plan also encompasses tube wells, street lights, and places of worship, further highlighting KP’s commitment to renewable energy. With approximately 13,000 units slated for solar conversion, the project is projected to generate around 73 MW of power, translating into 92 million units of solar electricity annually. This output is expected to save the province an estimated Rs 2 billion each year in electricity costs.

Backed by a substantial budget of Rs 10 billion, the project reflects the government’s dedication to climate action and sustainable development. Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, who recently chaired a progress meeting with committee members and Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam, stressed the urgency of the initiative, directing officials to complete necessary preparations within a week.

A distinctive feature of the project is the solarisation of 7,000 mosques and 3,000 seminaries, underscoring the provincial government’s efforts to integrate sustainable energy solutions across various sectors. By shifting public buildings and facilities to solar power, KP is taking a major step forward in environmental conservation and energy resilience.

The project aligns with the province’s broader climate change mitigation strategy, serving as a model for other regions aiming to transition towards clean energy. As this transformative project unfolds, it is expected to leave a lasting positive impact on both KP’s environment and its energy infrastructure.