Pia Faces Backlash After Attempting To Seal Engineers Office Amid Corruption Claims

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) security officials attempted to seal the office of the Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan (SEAP) today, a move that has sparked significant backlash from the engineering community.

The SEAP spokesperson reported that a large number of engineers gathered at the SEAP office as word spread of the sealing attempt. According to SEAP, the action was being carried out without any formal written orders, which the spokesperson described as an “unlawful” measure by PIA management.

The spokesperson further alleged that PIA’s administration was retaliating against SEAP after it recently disclosed instances of alleged corruption within the airline, describing the sealing attempt as a “panicked” and “illegal” reaction from PIA.

This incident highlights the escalating tensions between SEAP and PIA’s management, with engineers expressing strong opposition to what they view as an unfair attempt to silence their organization.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

