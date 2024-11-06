Donald Trump wins 2024 US Presidential Election, outpacing Harris in close contest

WASHINGTON – Republican candidate Donald Trump has made history as he emerged victorious in 2024 US presidential election, leading Democratic candidate Kamala Harris with 247 electoral votes to her 210.

He is set to become president for second time, after clinching key battleground states, including Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia, have brought him closer to the 270 electoral votes needed to claim the presidency.

Vice President Kamala Harris secured Oregon, but she trails in critical Rust Belt states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, where Trump is gaining strength. His performance among Hispanic voters and economically concerned voters has been a major factor in his success, with Trump winning 45% of the Hispanic vote and dominating among those who felt financially worse off since 2020.

Republicans are also gaining ground in the House of Representatives, with 181 seats, compared to the Democrats’ 147. Financial markets have reacted positively to the early returns, with U.S. stock futures, the dollar, and Bitcoin rising.

While several states remain undecided, Trump’s commanding lead in crucial regions puts him in a strong position to secure a second term in office.