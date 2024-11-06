US Election Results 2024: Donald Trump leads Harris as polls close in key swing states

WASHINGTON – Republic party leader Donald Trump bags electoral vote heavy prizes of Texas and Florida, and other key states, leading with over 200 while Kamala Harris clinches Washington, California, and New York.

US Elections Results 2024

Candidates Donald Trump Kamala Harris Party Republican Democrats Electoral Votes 248 214 Popular Votes 67,740,882 votes 62,709,535 votes Percentage of Popular Vote 51pc 47pc

Polls have now closed in all seven key swing states, marking a crucial moment in the 2024 US presidential election as the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump intensifies.

States Electoral Votes Situation Arizona 11 Harris leads with 49%, Trump at 45%. Hispanic vote remains in spotlight. Georgia 16 Both tied at 48% each, making Georgia a significant indicator of national trends. Michigan 15 Tied at 47% each, with the auto industry and union support playing a major role. Nevada 6 Harris leads with 49%, Trump at 46%. Despite its small electoral count, it’s a critical swing state. North Carolina 16 Harris leads with 48%, Trump at 46%. A diverse electorate and natural disaster responses may influence turnout. Pennsylvania 19 Tied at 47% each, with the working-class, industrial, and coal-mining areas pivotal in the race. Wisconsin 10 Harris leads with 49%, Trump at 47%. Rural farmers and urban professionals add complexity to the dynamics.

Nevada was the last to close, following earlier polling closures in Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona. Montana and Utah also wrapped up voting at 2 p.m. AEDT, with partial closures in Idaho and Oregon.

As of the latest updates, former President Donald Trump is leading Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in all of the major battleground states. While no state has yet been officially called, Harris appears to be losing ground in Georgia and North Carolina, both traditionally competitive states for Democrats.

Trump is gaining a strong advantage in Pennsylvania, a state seen as critical to both candidates’ paths to victory.

Amid polling, Trump secured 216 electoral votes, while Harris has 193. Both candidates need at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. With voter turnout appearing high, this election is being portrayed as a defining moment for American democracy, with control of the House and Senate also at stake. Early exit polls suggest a highly competitive race, although no major voting issues have been reported.

Early results have already been projected for two states: Trump is expected to win Kentucky with 8 electoral votes, while Harris has secured Vermont, earning 3 electoral votes.

However, attention is now focused on the seven swing states still too close to call. In Nevada, exit polls show Trump with a narrow 46% to 45% lead over Harris. Arizona also remains tight, with both candidates tied at 46%. In Pennsylvania, Trump leads by a slim 47% to 46%, while Harris holds a slight advantage in Georgia, where she is ahead by 3 percentage points.

Voter frustration is evident in some areas, with a significant number of voters in states like Pennsylvania and New Hampshire expressing dissatisfaction with the direction of the country. Despite minor technical glitches in some voting locations, election authorities report no widespread disruptions.

As votes continue to be counted, all eyes are on the outcome of these critical swing states, which will likely determine the next president of the United States.