US Elections 2024: A Look at Key Battleground States to Watch amid Tight race

As 2024 Presidential Election remains in spotlight, the fate of President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is likely to determined by seven key states. With polls showing a near tie in these competitive regions, both Democrats and Republicans have been ramping up their campaigns before Election Day.

The race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is closely contested across several key battleground states, with each state offering crucial electoral votes.

US Elections Key Battleground 

States Electoral Votes Trump Kamala Harris
Arizona 11 904,351 votes (49.7%) 901,995 votes (49.5%)
Georgia 16 2,553,434 votes (51.0%) 2,418,468 votes (48.3%)
Michigan 15 1,129,442 votes (51.6%) 1,022,870 votes (46.7%)
Nevada 6 17,124 votes (73.0%) 6,139 votes (26.2%)
North Carolina 16 2,581,584 votes (50.8%) 2,445,460 votes (48.1%)
Pennsylvania 19 2,851,759 votes (51.3%) 2,658,510 votes (47.8%)
Wisconsin 10 1,171,143 votes (50.9%) 1,096,806 votes (47.7%)

In Arizona, Trump narrowly led with 49.7% of the vote while Harris trailed slightly at 49.5%. Georgia saw a more decisive lead for Donald Trump, who secured 51.0%, compared to Harris’ 48.3%.

In Michigan, Republicans won 51.6% of the vote, while Harris gets 46.7%  continuing the state’s trend of competitive elections.

Nevada was a major outlier, with Trump leading with 73.0% of the vote, while Harris received just 26.2%, a significant margin of victory for Trump in this typically Democratic-leaning state.

In North Carolina, Trump secured 50.8% of the vote edging out Harris, who earned 48.1% . The race in Pennsylvania was similarly tight, with Trump winning 51.3% to Harris’ 47.8% , underscoring the state’s role as a pivotal battleground. Finally, in Wisconsin (10 electoral votes), Trump led with 50.9% of the vote, narrowly defeating Harris, who garnered 47.7%

US Election Results 2024: Donald Trump leads Harris as polls close in key swing states

Advertisment

