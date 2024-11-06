US Elections 2024: A Look at Key Battleground States to Watch amid Tight race

As 2024 Presidential Election remains in spotlight, the fate of President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is likely to determined by seven key states. With polls showing a near tie in these competitive regions, both Democrats and Republicans have been ramping up their campaigns before Election Day.

The race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is closely contested across several key battleground states, with each state offering crucial electoral votes.

US Elections Key Battleground

States Electoral Votes Trump Kamala Harris Arizona 11 904,351 votes (49.7%) 901,995 votes (49.5%) Georgia 16 2,553,434 votes (51.0%) 2,418,468 votes (48.3%) Michigan 15 1,129,442 votes (51.6%) 1,022,870 votes (46.7%) Nevada 6 17,124 votes (73.0%) 6,139 votes (26.2%) North Carolina 16 2,581,584 votes (50.8%) 2,445,460 votes (48.1%) Pennsylvania 19 2,851,759 votes (51.3%) 2,658,510 votes (47.8%) Wisconsin 10 1,171,143 votes (50.9%) 1,096,806 votes (47.7%)

