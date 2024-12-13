Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

US President Biden announces largest single-day grant of clemency

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden announced that he is granting clemency to nearly 1,500 Americans – the most ever in a single day – who have shown successful rehabilitation and a strong commitment to making their communities safer.

The president is commuting the sentences of close to 1,500 individuals who were placed on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic and who have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities. He is also pardoning 39 individuals who were convicted of non-violent crimes. These actions represent the largest single-day grant of clemency in modern history, said White House in a press release.

“Together, these actions build on the President’s record of criminal justice reform to help reunite families, strengthen communities, and reintegrate individuals back into society.”

The President has issued more sentence commutations at this point in his presidency than any of his recent predecessors at the same point in their first terms.

In the coming weeks, the President will take additional steps to provide meaningful second chances and continue to review additional pardons and commutations.

Americans receiving relief include a decorated military veteran and pilot who spends much of his time helping his fellow church members who are in poor health or unable to perform strenuous tasks.

It also include a nurse who has led emergency response for several natural disasters and who helped spearhead vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic

