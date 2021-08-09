IPCC report on climate change is 'code red for humanity', UN Chief

NEW YORK – In the recent report on Climate Change, United Nations revealed human-caused emissions are leading to fundamental planetary changes to the climate system.

UN report, which is said to be a 'code red for humanity', alarmed that earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent.

The #IPCC released its latest #ClimateReport today, #ClimateChange 2021: the Physical Science Basis.



“The role of human influence on the climate system is undisputed.” – Working Group I Co-Chair @valmasdel



Report ➡️ https://t.co/uU8bb4inBB



Watch the video, 🎥 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hZOSU1xWQR — IPCC (@IPCC_CH) August 9, 2021

Besides scorching temperature, it also warned about rising sea levels that are capable to ravage the planet. The recent rate of sea-level rise has nearly tripled compared with 1901-1971, the report reads.

It warned that global warming is on track to hit 1.5 degrees Celsius around 2030 and said that the past five years have been the ‘hottest on record since 1850’.

The much-awaited scientific report said the 1.5 Celcius warming threshold would be surpassed by 2050 even if fossil fuels were aggressively taken off. Adding that, the rising sea levels caused by the huge melting of frozen spaces are now ‘irreversible for centuries or millenia’.

French climate scientist and co-chair of UN’s Climate Change said “It has been clear for decades that the climate is changing, and the role of human influence on the climate system is undisputed”.

Revealing harrowing details, the report further said, “nearly 1 billion people worldwide could swelter in more frequent life-threatening heatwaves and hundreds of millions more would struggle for water because of severe droughts with some animal and plant species becoming extent”.

The much-awaited report further added that a rise in sea levels approaching 2m by the end of this century ‘cannot be ruled out’ but it gives a little hope saying that “deep cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases could stabilize rising temperatures”.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres while commenting on the development said “Today's IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity and If we combine forces now, we can avert climate catastrophe. But, as today's report makes clear, there is no time for delay and no room for excuses. I count on government leaders and all stakeholders to ensure COP26 is a success."

The comprehensive Assessment Report on climate change was presented by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change of the UN that was formed in 1988 to assess the science around climate change. It provides governments with the scientific information they can use to develop policies on global heating.