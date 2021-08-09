Alizeh Shah gets trolled over new hairstyle
Web Desk
03:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah gets trolled over new hairstyle
Share

Alizeh Shah has been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan given the fact that the moral brigade is always on her case.

From sizzling photoshoots to questionable wardrobe choices, the 21-year-old diva is a force to reckon with.

Wrecking a storm on social media, this time around Alizeh paved her way to headlines after she flaunted her hair extensions transformation from “Kashee’s Beauty Salon”.

A fashionista to the core, Alizeh looked stunning with long hair. Her style has been lauded and criticised and this time is no exception either.

Keyboard warriors flocked to the comment section to express their two cents. Trolls made sarcastic attacks and directed unsolicited opinions towards Shah.

On the work front, Shah is all set to share the screen with the handsome Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.

Alizeh Shah and Khushhal Khan's latest clicks ... 03:04 PM | 7 Aug, 2021

Ehd e Wafa star Alizeh Shah has left the internet talking as she drops some adorable pictures with the cast and crew of ...

More From This Category
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7th ...
06:20 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Shilpa Shetty and mother Sunanda booked for fraud ...
06:02 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Fiza Ali quashes marriage rumours
05:24 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
TikTok star Alishba Anjum jumps into Khanpur Dam, ...
05:05 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Faryal Mehmood flaunts her tattoos in latest ...
04:32 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Veteran Indian actor Anupam Shyam passes away
03:27 PM | 9 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
06:20 PM | 9 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr