Alizeh Shah gets trolled over new hairstyle

Alizeh Shah has been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan given the fact that the moral brigade is always on her case.

From sizzling photoshoots to questionable wardrobe choices, the 21-year-old diva is a force to reckon with.

Wrecking a storm on social media, this time around Alizeh paved her way to headlines after she flaunted her hair extensions transformation from “Kashee’s Beauty Salon”.

A fashionista to the core, Alizeh looked stunning with long hair. Her style has been lauded and criticised and this time is no exception either.

Keyboard warriors flocked to the comment section to express their two cents. Trolls made sarcastic attacks and directed unsolicited opinions towards Shah.

On the work front, Shah is all set to share the screen with the handsome Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.