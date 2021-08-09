Faryal Mehmood flaunts her tattoos in latest viral video
Faryal Mehmood is a versatile actor and undeniably a force to be reckoned with. Her foray into television also proved that she is a performer at heart.
Dabbling into roles that stand out onscreen, Mehmood's portrayal of Insha in Raqeeb Se was spectacular and won her praises.
Recently, singer Ahmed Jahanzeb and Faryal made an appearance on Time Out with Ahsan Khan where they candidly spoke out about their life and career.
Dipping her toes in the explanation of her tattoos, Faryal flaunted her gorgeous tattoos and needless to say, they were quite a handful.
Focusing on her hand tattoo “Breathe”, she quipped,” it is just a reminder to self to breathe through problems, sometimes we tend to forget to breathe through problems”.
As the list continued, she had one around her neck which was 'no rain no flowers and the other tattoo was a beautiful musical sign.
Moreover, an artistic intricate warrior tattoo was also present on her back. Ahsan Khan named her the “Tattoo Girl” in the show, after seeing her tattoos.
Faryal revamped her public image by following a strict fitness regime that made waves amongst the public. Mehmood has a bold and sassy style statement; much like her onscreen aura.
