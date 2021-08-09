TikTok star Alishba Anjum jumps into Khanpur Dam, video goes viral
Web Desk
05:05 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
TikTok star Alishba Anjum jumps into Khanpur Dam, video goes viral
Share

TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new video of jumping into Khanpur Dam goes viral on the internet.

The TikToker took to her Instagram handle and posted the new video of having fun at the dam. 

In the viral video, the TikToker can be seen enjoying her trip to the dam. She can also be seen riding a boat at the touring spot. 

Alishba got fame through making entertaining videos on the social media app. She is the sister of another TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza.

The famous TikTokers are mostly observed donning western attire in their clips and the host felt compelled to ask why that is so.

Earlier, her dance video on a wedding function went viral. She looked breathtaking in yellow and red lehnga. The mesmerized the audience with her adorable dance moves.

