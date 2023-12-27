Search

It's a girl! Sarwat Gilani welcomes third baby with Fahad Mirza

Noor Fatima
08:35 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
Sarwat Gilani Fahad Mirza
Source: Sarwat Gilani (Instagram)

Heartiest congratulations are in order for Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza on the birth of their baby! The Pakistani entertainment industry’s famous couple are now the proud parents of three.

The Joyland star took to Instagram and shared a story to announce the birth of her third child. Gilani had previously revealed her third pregnancy at Lux Style Awards 2023 in October.

Posing next to her Lollywood buddies, and Joyland co-stars, including Sarmad Khoosat, Sana Jafri, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, and Saim Sadiq, Gilani debuted her baby bump.

Gilani is now a proud mom of three with Fahad Mirza, a renowned plastic surgeon. Mirza and Gilani tied the knot in 2014 and have been blessed with two sons – the elder son Rohan Mirza born in 2015, and the younger Araiz Muhammad Mirza born in 2017. The addition of their new baby girl has completed the wholesome family, adding a layer of joy.

Gilani surprised her loyal fanbase when she posted an Instagram story on her official handle.

On the acting front, Gilani has solidified her position as one of the most versatile stars to grace the industry and earned widespread appreciation for her impeccable acting prowess in television dramas and films including Khasara, Naulakha, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and Joyland.

Are Sarwat Gilani and Indian actress Parveen Babi related?

Noor Fatima

